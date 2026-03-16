Bengaluru, March 16: The Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) successfully obtained permission from Home Minister G Parmeshwara to host the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 matches, including playoffs and finals, at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Represented by Vice President Sujit Somsundar, KSCA completed all phase one safety and infrastructure improvements recommended by various departments, including the police, PWD, fire force, and medical authorities.

These improvements involved widening gates, enhancing exit areas, and setting up medical emergencies. An expert committee, led by Maheshwar Rao, inspected the stadium and approved the measures. KSCA will also conduct a social media campaign to inform the public about safety protocols and stadium arrangements. The stadium is permitted to host matches at full capacity (33,000 spectators) due to the implemented safety measures. IPL 2026 Tickets Online: Beware If You Are Booking Via Viagogo and StubHub.

In a media release, the KSCA announced that the Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara has approved the conduct of upcoming IPL matches at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru after reviewing a report from an expert committee on stadium preparedness and compliance.

"We are pleased to inform that a meeting was held earlier today at Vidhana Soudha under the chairmanship of the Home Minister of Karnataka, G. Parameshwara, with the Expert Committee and representatives of KSCA, RCB and DNA," KSCA said in a media release.

"During the meeting, the Expert Committee presented its report outlining the preparedness and compliance measures undertaken at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. Based on the recommendations of the Expert Committee and after reviewing the arrangements in detail, the Home Minister has formally accorded approval for the conduct of the upcoming IPL matches at the iconic M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru."

The IPL has announced the schedule only for the first two weeks of the tournament in 2026. In the first leg, KSCA will host two games--the opener between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad on March 28 and another one on April 5, between RCB and Chennai Super Kings.

Notably, Chinnaswamy last hosted a competitive fixture during IPL 2025. Since then, the venue has been surrounded by controversy following the death of 11 fans during RCB's victory celebrations on June 3 following their maiden IPL trophy win.

KSCA thanked several key figures for their support, including Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar, Expert Committee Chairman G. M. Maheshwar Rao, and Bengaluru Police Commissioner Sreemant Kumar Singh.

"The Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) places on record its sincere gratitude to the Home Minister, G. Parameshwar, for his leadership, guidance and support in facilitating this approval. KSCA also conveys its special appreciation to G. M. Maheshwar Rao, Chairman of the Expert Committee, for his leadership and oversight in reviewing the preparedness and infrastructure arrangements," KSCA stated.

"Our special thanks are also due to Sreemant Kumar Singh, Member Secretary of the Expert Committee and Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru, for his proactive coordination and for ensuring that all safety, security and operational aspects were comprehensively evaluated. KSCA further expresses its sincere appreciation to all the distinguished members of the Expert Committee and the officials associated with the Expert Committee and its sub-committees, whose careful assessment and constructive recommendations have been instrumental in enabling this important decision."

"We also place on record our special gratitude to the Chief Minister of Karnataka, Siddaramaiah, and the Deputy Chief Minister, D. K. Shivakumar, for their encouragement, support and for taking the matter earlier to the State Cabinet and facilitating the in-principle approval for the conduct of matches at the iconic M. Chinnaswamy Stadium," the statement reads further.

The association said its team, led by Venkatesh Prasad, worked closely with government officials, the expert committee, and authorities to meet safety and infrastructure requirements. KSCA also confirmed it will cooperate with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) to host the IPL matches safely and professionally.

"The entire KSCA team, under the leadership of legendary cricketer Venkatesh Prasad, has worked closely with the Home Minister, the Chief Minister, the Deputy Chief Minister, Expert Committee, Expert Sub-committee, other Ministers, senior State Government officials and all statutory authorities to ensure full compliance with the recommendations of the Expert Committee. This coordinated effort has played a significant role in bringing cricket back to the iconic M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, as committed to KSCA members and cricket fans," the release from KSCA said further.

"KSCA looks forward to extending full cooperation and support to RCB in hosting the upcoming IPL matches in a safe, well-coordinated and professionally managed manner, ensuring a memorable experience for cricket lovers and the sporting community," KSCA concluded in its statement.

Speaking to reporters, the KSCA VP Sujit Somsundar said the meeting with G. Parameshwara was positive and thanked him, along with Sreemant Kumar Singh and his team, for supporting efforts to prepare the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium to host major events like the IPL and other international matches. Did Virat Kohli Post Instagram Story on Pakistan Cricketer Sarafraz Ahmed's Retirement? Here's the Fact Check.

"We had a very good meeting with the Home Minister G Parmeshwara. We are very thankful to him and also to Sreemant Singh sir and his team, all pf them got together and helped us and supported us in making the Chinnaswamy Stadium ready to hold international matches of the magnitude of IPL or any other international matches," he told reporters.

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