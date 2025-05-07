When Life Gives You Tangerines, The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call Posters (Photo Credits: X)

The South Korean entertainment industry recently came together to celebrate the best in film, television, and theatre. The highly anticipated 61st Baeksang Arts Awards took place on Monday, May 5, honouring outstanding achievements across various genres. Considered one of the most prestigious annual events in Korean entertainment, the ceremony paid tribute to the 2025's finest works and talents. IU and Park Bo Gum's Netflix drama When Life Gives You Tangerines emerged as the night's biggest winner, taking home the award for Best Drama, Best Supporting Actor, Best Supporting Actress and Best Screenplay. However, the hit romance drama's lead actors surprisingly lost in their respective categories. 61st Baeksang Arts Awards 2025 Nominations: IU and Park Bo Gum’s ‘When Life Gives You Tangerines’ Dominates with 8 Nods; ‘The Trauma Code’ and ‘Lovely Runner’ Tie at Second Spot – Check Full List.

The Grand Prize in the television category went to Netflix's Culinary Class Wars. The Best Actor and Best Actress in the TV category went to Joo Ji Hoon (The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call) and Kim Tae Ri (Jeongnyeon: The Star Is Born), respectively. The Grand Prize in the film category went to Hong Kyung Pyo, the cinematographer of Harbin. The movie also won the Best Film. Check out the full list of winners below. ‘The Trauma Code – Heroes on Call’ Review: Critics Praise Ju Ji Hoon’s Performance As Surgeon Baek Kang Hyuk in This Binge-Worthy Medical K-Drama.

Ju Ji Hoon Wins Best Actor for ‘The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call’

Once again, congratulations to Ju Ji Hoon for winning the Best Actor (Drama) at the 61st Baeksang Arts Awards! 🥳🥳 Your fans all over the world are so proud of you! ❤️🤙#BaeksangArtsAwards2025 #JuJiHoon #주지훈 #중증외상센터#TheTraumaCodeHeroesonCall pic.twitter.com/FsDYrQjvwq — Ju Ji Hoon 주지훈 Global (@jujihoonglobal_) May 5, 2025

61st Baeksang Arts Awards Winners

FILM CATEGORY

Grand Prize: Harbin

Best Actor: Jo Jung Suk (Pilot)

Best Actress: Jeon Do Yeon (Revolver)

Best Picture: Harbin

Best Director: Oh Seung Wook (Revolver)

Best Supporting Actor: Yoo Jae Myung (Land of Happiness)

Best Supporting Actress: Soo Hyun (A Normal Family)

Best Screenplay: Park Chan Wook & Shin Chul (War and Revolt)

Best Artistic Direction: Jo Young Wook (Uprising)

Best New Actor: Jung Sung Il (Uprising)

Best New Actress: Roh Yoon Seo (Hear Me: Our Summer)

Best New Director: Oh Jung Min (House of the Seasons)

TV/DRAMA CATEGORY

Grand Prize: Culinary Class War

Best Actor: Joo Ji Hoon (The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call)

Best Actress: Kim Tae Ri (Jeongnyeon: The Star Is Born)

Best Supporting Actor: Choi Dae Hoon (When Life Gives You Tangerines)

Best Supporting Actress: Yeom Hye Ran (When Life Gives You Tangerines)

Best New Actor: Choo Young Woo (The Tale of Lady Ok)

Best New Actress: Chae Won Bin (Doubt)

Best Drama: When Life Gives You Tangerines

Best Screenplay: Im Sang Choon (When Life Gives You Tangerines)

Best Director: Song Yeon Hwa (Doubt)

Best Male Entertainer: Shin Dong Yup

Best Female Entertainer: Lee Soo Ji

Best Variety Show: Punghyanggo

Best Educational Program: Special Hakjeon

Best Artistic Direction: Jang Young Gyu (Jeongnyeon: The Star Is Born, Music)

‘When Life Gives You Tangerines’ Wins Best Drama in Broadcast Category

THEATER CATEGORY

Best Play: Toongso Whistles (Produced by Seoul Metropolitan Theatre)

Young Theater Award: Gongnori Club (Dried Pepper and Peach Scent Lipstick)

Best Actor: Kwak Ji Sook (The Jew of Malta)

SPECIAL AWARDS

Prizm Popularity Award: Byun Woo Seok, Kim Hye Yoon

Gucci Impact Award: The Land of Morning Calm

The 61st Baeksang Arts Awards took place at the COEX D Hall in Gangnam, Seoul. Bae Suzy, Shin Dong Yeob, and Park Bo Gum hosted this year's ceremony.

