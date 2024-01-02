Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 1 (ANI): India off-spinner Deepti Sharma dwelled on the improvements that the hosts have managed to achieve since their 3-run defeat to Australia in the second ODI.

Australia gained an unassailable lead following their second consecutive victory in the three-match ODI series.

Richa Ghosh drove the innings but the clinical spells from the Australian bowlers allowed the visitors to clinch a narrow victory.

India will look to win their first ODI game on home soil against Australia since 2007 on Tuesday as they face the visitors at the Wankhede Stadium for the final 50-over game.

Ahead of the final game of the series, Deepti, determined to break Australia's winning streak, talked about the improvement that the team has made.

"Winning and losing is part of the game, but we have improved as a team, be it as a bowling unit or batting unit. We have improved a lot. We will try to break their winning streak as soon as possible," Deepti said in the pre-match press conference.

"There have been a lot of improvements. Earlier, whenever we would play against Australia, the games never used to go that close. This is one positive (from the last match) that we are able to take it till the end," Deepti added.

Deepti has been a key figure for India in the bowling department. She once again proved her importance by becoming the first Indian to pick a five-wicket haul against Australia in an ODI. She went on to talk about the change that she brought in to improve her game.

"I have to speak about my bowling; I have trained a lot. I have increased my bowling sessions and have also bowled in different phases, such as with the new ball, in the middle overs, or even how to bowl with the old ball in the death overs," Deepti said.

"Every team plays to win but some days you are able to pull it off and some days you are not," Deepti added. (ANI)

