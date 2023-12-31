The year 2023 has been a very busy year for India Women's Cricket Team and there have been ups and downs during the year. Harmanpreet Kaur the skipper of the current Indian women's cricket team went on to reveal the importance of having a proper diet and also regular exercise. Harman revealed all this information on PM Narendra Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' show which can be listened to on All India Radio (AIR). Harman mentioned that physical well-being will always depend on what you eat and also a regular pattern of exercise with seven hours of sleep will result in proper well-being. Richa Ghosh's Fighting Knock Goes in Vain As Phoebe Litchfield, Annabel Sutherland Power Australia Women to 3-Run Victory Over India in 2nd ODI, Visitors Bag Series Win.

Have a Look at what Harmanpreet Said

Indian Women's Cricket Team Captain Harmanpreet Kaur has a Special Message

Indian Women's Cricket Team Captain @ImHarmanpreet has a special message on importance of having a proper diet and regular exercise. #MannKiBaat pic.twitter.com/YrooxjqQvo— PMO India (@PMOIndia) December 31, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)