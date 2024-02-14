Sports News | India Stun China 3-2 in BATC Women's Competition with Sindhu Making a Winning Return

Shah Alam (Malaysia), Feb 14 (PTI) India stun formidable China 3-2 in the women's competition of Badminton Asia Team Championships with star shuttler P V Sindhu making a winning return after a four-month injury lay-off here on Wednesday.
With just two teams in Group W, India were already assured of a knock-out round berth even before their opening match but they did it in style with a shock win over the top seeds Chinese team.
P V Sindhu, who missed action since October last year when she suffered a knee injury at the French Open, led the way as she beat higher-ranked Han Yue 21-17 21-15 in 40 minutes to give India 1-0 lead in the tie.
The 28-year-old double Olympic medallist Indian is currently ranked 11th while Yue is world number eight.
