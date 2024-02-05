New Delhi, Feb 5 (PTI) Sathish Kumar Karunakaran and Aadya Variyath won the mixed doubles title at the 32nd Iran Fajr International Challenge after beating fellow Indians B Sumeeth Reddy and N Sikki Reddy in the final in Yazd, Iran.

Sathish and Aadya notched up a 22-20, 21-14 win over Sumeeth and Sikki in the summit clash on Saturday.

K Sai Pratheek and Krishna Prasad Garage claimed the men's title after defeating the Mexican pair of Job Castillo and Luis Armando Montoya 21-18, 21-19 in the final on Sunday.

In men's singles, Sathish lost 17-21, 18-21 to Hong Kong's Nguyen Hai Dang in the final, while fourth seed Tasnim Mir went down 14-21, 12-21 to Hong Kong's Sin Yan Happy Lo in women's singles.

