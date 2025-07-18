New Delhi, Jul 18 (PTI) India's U-31 bridge team won the bronze medal while the U-16 side finished fourth in the 19th World Youth Team Championships held at Salsomaggiore in Italy.

On the final day of the tournament on Thursday, two Indian teams were in contention for podium finishes.

The U-16 team lost the semifinal playoff against France after two close sets. It however became the first Indian side to advance this far in the competition.

The U-31 team, playing in the 'Board A Match' event, finished third among 24 competing sides to win the bronze.

The U-16 team comprised of Prakhar Bansal, Viha Gahrotra, Ananya Mehta, Jashith Narang, Adhiyaman Zodypache and Agilan Zodypache. They had beaten Chinese Taipei by six IMPs the quarterfinal.

The Indian U-21 and U-26 teams did not make it to top eight.

