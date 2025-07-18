Mumbai, July 18: European champion Paris Saint-Germain has made its first signing of the summer, bringing in a new goalkeeper. PSG said in a statement late Thursday that 19-year-old Renato Marin agreed on a five-season deal through to 2030. The Italian player joined the Champions League winners on a free transfer after his contract with AS Roma expired. PSG Manager Luis Enrique Slaps Brazilian Striker Joao Pedro After Chelsea Win FIFA Club World Cup 2025 (Watch Video).

Marin, who was born in Brazil, is joining fellow Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, who has one year left on his contract. The other PSG 'keepers are Matveï Safonov and Arnau Tenas.

