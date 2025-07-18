The United States of America Women's National Basketball Association WNBA All-Star 2025 game is knocking on the doors. Team Clark will be taking on Team Collier in the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana, to determine the bests. And it's not just the WNBA All-Star 2025 match that will be grabbing headlines, but also the 3-point challenge and skills contest a day before. Indiana Fever’s Caitlin Clark and Minnesota Lynx star Napheesa Collier were judged the two captains named for the two respective teams after receiving the most fan votes. Clark will however miss All-Star Weekend festivities due to his groin injury. With the best talents featuring, Team Clark vs Team Collier WNBA All-Star 2025 match is guaranteed to excite all. 7-Foot Tall Basketball Player Zhang Ziyu Makes Her Debut for Chinese National Team, 18-Year-Old Uses Height to Perfection As China Beat Bosnia & Herzegovina.

Team Clark comprises of Aliyah Boston (Indiana), Sabrina Ionescu (New York), A’ja Wilson (Las Vegas), Satou Sabally (Phoenix), Kelsey Mitchell (Indiana), Gabby Williams (Seattle), Sonia Citron (Washington), Kiki Iriafen (Washington), Jackie Young (Las Vegas), Kayla Thornton (Golden State). While Team Collier will be having Breanna Stewart (New York), Allisha Gray (Atlanta), Nneka Ogwumike (Seattle), Paige Bueckers (Dallas), Courtney Williams (Minnesota), Skylar Diggins (Seattle), Angel Reese (Chicago), Alyssa Thomas (Phoenix), Kelsey Plum (Los Angeles), and Kayla McBride (Minnesota).

WNBA All-Star 2025 Details

Match Team Clark vs Team Collier, WNBA All-Star 2025 Date Sunday, June 20 Time 6:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis Live Streaming and Telecast Details No Live Streaming/ Live Telecast in India/ ESPN, CBS, CBS Sports Network, ION and ABC (Live Telecast in USA) & NBA TV, Prime Video, WNBA League Pass, and YouTube TV (Live Streaming in USA)

When Is Team Clark vs Team Collier WNBA All-Star 2025 Match? (Know Date, Time and Venue)

The Team Clark vs Team Collier WNBA All-Star 2025 match is scheduled to be played at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana, on Sunday, July 20. The WNBA All-Star 2025 game is organized to begin at 6:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Team Clark vs Team Collier WNBA All-Star 2025 Match Live Telecast On TV?

Unfortunately, there is no official update of live telecast details of the Team Clark vs Team Collier WNBA All-Star 2025 match in India. So, fans in India might not have live telecast viewing options of the WNBA All-Star 2025 match. ESPN, CBS, CBS Sports Network, ION and ABC are expected to live telecast the WNBA All-Star 2025 match in the USA.

How To Watch Team Clark vs Team Collier WNBA All-Star 2025 Match Live Online Streaming In India?

Unfortunately, there is no update of any live streaming platform for onile viewing options of Team Clark vs Team Collier WNBA All-Star 2025 match in India. However, fans in the USA can watch the WNBA All-Star 2025 on platforms like NBA TV, Prime Video, WNBA League Pass, and YouTube TV.

