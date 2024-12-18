Brisbane, Dec 18 (PTI) Scoreboard at tea on day five of the third Test between India and Australia here on Wednesday.
Australia 1st innings: 445
India 1st Innings: (Overnight 252/9; 74.5 overs)
Yashasvi Jaiswal c Marsh b Starc 4
KL Rahul c Smith b Lyon 84
Shubman Gill c Marsh b Starc 1
Virat Kohli c Carey b Hazlewood 3
Rishabh Pant c Carey b Cummins 9
Rohit Sharma c Carey b Cummins 10
Ravindra Jadeja c Marsh b Cummins 77
Nitish Kumar Reddy b Cummins 16
Mohammed Siraj c Carey b Starc 1
Jasprit Bumrah not out 10
Akash Deep st Carey b Head 31
Extras (B-8, LB-2, NB-3, W-1) 14
Total (All out in 78.5 overs) 260
Fall of wickets: 1-4, 2-6, 3-22, 4-44, 5-74, 6-141, 7-194, 8-201, 9-213
Bowling: Mitchell Starc 24-3-83-3, Josh Hazlewood 6-2-22-1, Pat Cummins 22-2-81-4, Nathan Lyon 23-1-55-1, Travis Head 1.5-0-3-1, Mitchell Starc 2-0-6-0
Australia 2nd Innings:
Nathan McSweeney c Pant b Deep 4
Usman Khawaja b Bumrah 8
Maruns Labuschagne c Pant b Bumrah 1
Mitchell Marsh c Pant b Deep 2
Travis Head c Pant b Siraj 17
Steven Smith c Pant b Siraj 4
Alex Carey not out 19
Pat Cummins c Rahul b Bumrah 22
Mitchell Starc not out 2
Extras (B-1, LB-7, NB-2) 10
Total: (Declared for seven wickets in 18 overs) 89
Fall of wickets: 1-11, 2-16, 3-16, 4-28, 5-33, 6-60, 7-85
Bowling:
Jasprit Bumrah 6-1-18-3, Mohammed Siraj 7-0-35-2, Akash Deep 5-1-28-2
India 2nd Innings:
Yashasvi Jaiswal batting 4
KL Rahul batting 4
Extras: 0
Total (for no loss in 2.1 overs) 8
Bowling:
Mitchell Starc 1.1-0-4-0, Pat Cummins 1-0-4-0. PTI
