Brisbane, Dec 18 (PTI) Scoreboard at tea on day five of the third Test between India and Australia here on Wednesday.

Australia 1st innings: 445

India 1st Innings: (Overnight 252/9; 74.5 overs)

Yashasvi Jaiswal c Marsh b Starc 4

KL Rahul c Smith b Lyon 84

Shubman Gill c Marsh b Starc 1

Virat Kohli c Carey b Hazlewood 3

Rishabh Pant c Carey b Cummins 9

Rohit Sharma c Carey b Cummins 10

Ravindra Jadeja c Marsh b Cummins 77

Nitish Kumar Reddy b Cummins 16

Mohammed Siraj c Carey b Starc 1

Jasprit Bumrah not out 10

Akash Deep st Carey b Head 31

Extras (B-8, LB-2, NB-3, W-1) 14

Total (All out in 78.5 overs) 260

Fall of wickets: 1-4, 2-6, 3-22, 4-44, 5-74, 6-141, 7-194, 8-201, 9-213

Bowling: Mitchell Starc 24-3-83-3, Josh Hazlewood 6-2-22-1, Pat Cummins 22-2-81-4, Nathan Lyon 23-1-55-1, Travis Head 1.5-0-3-1, Mitchell Starc 2-0-6-0

Australia 2nd Innings:

Nathan McSweeney c Pant b Deep 4

Usman Khawaja b Bumrah 8

Maruns Labuschagne c Pant b Bumrah 1

Mitchell Marsh c Pant b Deep 2

Travis Head c Pant b Siraj 17

Steven Smith c Pant b Siraj 4

Alex Carey not out 19

Pat Cummins c Rahul b Bumrah 22

Mitchell Starc not out 2

Extras (B-1, LB-7, NB-2) 10

Total: (Declared for seven wickets in 18 overs) 89

Fall of wickets: 1-11, 2-16, 3-16, 4-28, 5-33, 6-60, 7-85

Bowling:

Jasprit Bumrah 6-1-18-3, Mohammed Siraj 7-0-35-2, Akash Deep 5-1-28-2

India 2nd Innings:

Yashasvi Jaiswal batting 4

KL Rahul batting 4

Extras: 0

Total (for no loss in 2.1 overs) 8

Bowling:

Mitchell Starc 1.1-0-4-0, Pat Cummins 1-0-4-0. PTI

