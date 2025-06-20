Leeds, Jun 20 (PTI) Scoreboard at lunch on Day One of the first Test between India and England here on Friday.

India 1st innings:

Yashasvi Jaiswal not out 42

KL Rahul c Root b Carse 42

B Sai Sudharsan c Smith b Stokes 0

Extras: 8 (lb-6, nb-2)

Total: 92/2 in 25.4 overs

Fall of wickets: 1-91, 2-92

Bowling: Chris Woakes 7-1-22-0, Brydon Carse 8-3-23-1, Josh Tongue 5-0-21-0, Ben Stokes 5.4-1-20-1. PTI

