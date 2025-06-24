Leeds, Jun 24 (PTI) Scoreboard at lunch on Day Five of the first Test between India and England here on Tuesday.

India 1st Innings: 471 all-out

England 1st Innings: 465 all-out

India 2nd Innings: 364 all-out

England 2nd innings (overnight 21/0 in 6 overs)

Zak Crawley not out 42

Ben Duckett not out 64

Extras: 11 (b-8, lb-1, nb-2)

Total: 117/0 in 30 overs

Bowling: Jasprit Bumrah 9-2-21-0, Mohammed Siraj 8-1-23-0, Ravindra Jadeja 4-0-9-0, Prasidh Krishna 6-0-38-0, Shardul Thakur 3-0-17-0. PTI

