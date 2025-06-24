Mumbai, June 24: Players from India and England wore black armbands and observed a minute's silence in the memory of former spinner Dilip Doshi before start of day five of the first Test here on Tuesday. Doshi, a former India spinner who took 113 wickets in 33 Tests, died of a cardiac arrest in London on Monday. He was 77. Dilip Doshi Dies: Sachin Tendulkar Pays Tribute to Former India Spinner, Who Passed Away at Age 77.

BCCI's Tweet

Doshi carved out a niche for himself despite being in the shadows of Bishan Singh Bedi for the majority of his international career. He was also a stalwart in English county circuit having plied his trade for more than a decade there. He represented Nottinghamshire and Warwickshire.

