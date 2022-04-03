Dubai, April 3 (PTI) India will host the Asian Junior U-20 Men & Women and Cadet U-17 Boys & Girls Fencing Championships in Ahmedabad next year, Fencing Association of India (FAI) said on Sunday.

The championships, which will witness the participation of approximately 1200 fencers from 20 to 25 countries, will take place in March or April, 2023.

Also Read | WWE Wrestlemania 38, Day 2 Live Streaming in India: Get Wrestling PPV Telecast Details On TV With Fight Card & Time in IST.

The Fencing Association of India made a successful bid to host the tournament during the Annual General Body Meeting of Fencing Confederation of Asia at Hamdan Sports Complex here on Sunday.

"I am glad to announce that India has been declared as the host nation for the Asian Cadet and Junior Fencing Championship 2023 at the Fencing Confederation of Asia General Assembly 2022, held At Hamdan Sports Complex, Dubai on 3rd April 2023. Ahmedabad will be the host city," Rajeev Mehta, FAI secretary general, said in a tweet.

Also Read | Aiyaan Meerza, Reehan Shah Secure Top Positions in Category I and II of Regional Equestrian League.

The bid was submitted by Mehta and the same was unanimously passed in favour of India.

It is the first time that India will host a fencing event of such a magnitude.

According to a FAI release, Mehta said, "Our fencers in Junior (U-20) Men & Women and Cadet (U-17) Boys & Girls category are performing well at Asian level and hosting of this championships will help them to gain much needed exposure.

"This is first but important step towards hosting the bigger competitions in future in India."

FAI said it will ensure that the championships is hosted at par with world standard.

"It will be very good opportunity for Fencing Association of India to show their abilities to host big fencing events in India."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)