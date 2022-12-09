Navi Mumbai, Dec 9 (PTI) Sent into bat, the Indian women's team posted 172 for five against Australia in the first T20I here on Friday.

Deepti Sharma and Richa Ghosh scored 36 each for India.

Ellyse Perry scalped two wickets for Australia.

Brief scores:

India women: 172 for 5 in 20 overs (Deepti Sharma 36 not out, Richa Ghosh 36; Ellyese Perry 2/100.

