Bangladesh bagged the series 2-0 by winning the first two ODIs and now India and Bangladesh are set to clash in the third of the three-match ODI series. The India vs Bangladesh 3rd ODI will be played at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on November 10, 2022 (Saturday) as both side aim for a win. Ahead of the IND vs BAN 3rd ODI, we take a look at the Chattogram weather, rain forecast and the pitch report. India vs Bangladesh 3rd ODI 2022 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Players, H2H and Other Things You Need to Know About IND vs BAN Cricket Match in Chattogram

Considering India is a contender for the upcoming ODI World Cup at home and the 50-over mega event being in less than a year’s time India have started their preparation of building a squad eyeing for it. But it has not started well with back-to-back losses against Bangladesh. Performances of some senior cricketers have really been questioned along with fitness standards in the team considering the occurrence of so many injuries which is all set to hinder the preparation. India goes on to face an upbeat Bangladesh in Chattogram in the 3rd ODI hoping to find some answers. IND vs BAN Dream11 Team Prediction, 3rd ODI 2022: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for India vs Bangladesh Cricket Match in Chattogram

Chattogram Weather

IND vs BAN 3rd ODI Weather Report (Accuweather.com)

The weather in Chattogram on December 10, 2022 looks exciting for the fans. The temperature in Chattogram will reach 29 degrees Celsius, with a humidity of 66%. Winds will be from the northwest and variable at 10 km/h. The sky will be partly cloudy with just a 5% chance of rain.

Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium Pitch Report

Like other pitches in Bangladesh, the strip at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium historically worked really well for the spinners. Change of pace and cutters will grip in the pitch but if applied well, batters can have their purchase as well.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 09, 2022 08:12 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).