Mumbai, December 27: India women's cricket team recorded a five-wicket win over the West Indies in the third and final ODI to make a clean sweep of the series here on Friday. In a low-scoring contest, India held their nerves despite a shaky start as skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (32), Jemimah Rodrigues (29), Deepti Sharma (39 not out) and Richa Ghosh (23 not out) played crucial knocks. India scored 167 for five after bowling out the West Indies for 162 in 38.5 overs. India had earlier won the three-match T20I series 2-1. Indian Women's Cricket Team Players Wear Black Armbands During IND-W vs WI-W 3rd ODI 2024 As Show of Respect for Former PM Dr Manmohan Singh Who Passed Away At Age 92 (See Pics).

Brief scores: West Indies 162 in 38.5 overs (Shemaine Campbelle 46, Chinelle Henry 61; Deepti Sharma 6/31) lost to India 167/5 in 28.2 overs (Harmanpreet Kaur 32, Deepti Sharma 39 not out; Hayley Matthews 1/31) by 5 wickets.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)