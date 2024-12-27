The Indian women's national cricket team players wore black armbands during the IND-W vs WI-W 3rd ODI 2024 as a show of respect for former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh, who passed away on December 26. Dr Manmohan Singh, one of the most revered politicians in India, had served as India's Prime Minister from 2004 to 2014. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) took to social media to announce the gesture of wearing black armbands. Harmanpreet Kaur and co have already won the IND-W vs WI-W ODI series after winning both matches 2-0. Indian Players Wear Black Armbands at MCG To Honour Former PM Manmohan Singh During IND vs AUS BGT 2024–25 4th Test (See Pics).

Indian Women's Team Players Wear Black Armbands for Honouring Late PM Dr Manmohan Singh

Team India is wearing black armbands today as a mark of respect to former Prime Minister of India Dr Manmohan Singh, who passed away on Thursday. pic.twitter.com/W2XpTBMujH — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) December 27, 2024

