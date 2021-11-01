New Delhi, November 1: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) extended wishes to former Indian cricketer VVS Laxman, as he turned 47 on Monday.

"134 Tests, 86 ODIs 11,119 international runs Wishing @VVSLaxman281 - one of the finest to have ever graced the game - a very happy birthday," tweeted the BCCI.

Former Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer posted an old picture with Laxman and wished him on his special day. "Many many happy returns of the day @VVSLaxman281 wish you lots of happiness and success," tweeted Jaffer.

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) also penned a birthday wish for Laxman. "Here's wishing @VVSLaxman281 a very very special birthday as he turns 47 today!" tweeted SRH. VVS Laxman Birthday: Former Indian Cricketer Turns 47, Here's Look at Some of His Memorable Knocks.

Indian pacer Ishant Sharma posted a picture of Laxman hugging him during a match along with the 'warmest' birthday wish.

"Warmest wishes to you on this special day of yours! Wishing you a very Happy Birthday @VVSLaxman281 bhai!!" tweeted Ishant Sharma. VVS Laxman had announced retirement from international cricket in 2012. He played 134 Tests, 86 ODIs for India. The ace batter scored 8,781 runs in Tests while he registered 2,338 runs in 50-over cricket.

