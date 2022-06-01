Coimbatore, Jun 1 (PTI) Indian Navy defeated Kerala Police 67-36 in the All India Basketball Tournament of 55th Nachimuthu Gounder Cup for Men played here on Wednesday.

Also Read | Happy Birthday, Dinesh Karthik: 5 Times 'Finisher DK' Got the Job Done For RCB in IPL 2022.

Gaurav Chandel netted 16 points, Gurwinder Singh nine and A J Thomas nine for Navy, while Tins Thomas scored 12, A R Akhil nine and, Muhammad Shiraz seven for Policemen.

Also Read | How to Watch USA vs UAE Live Streaming on FanCode: Get Telecast Details Of ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 Match With Time in IST.

In the second match, Indian Railway defeated TNBA-TRW 75-37, with Vijay getting 14 points, Jaya Venkatesh 13, Sahil 10 for the winners. Hariharasudhan garnered eight points, V Sharan five, and R Priyadharshan five for TNBA.

In the matches played in the evening, Kerala Police defeated Coimbatore District Basketball Association (CDBA) 81-61, while KSEB, Thiruvananthapuram beat Bank of Baroda, Bengaluru 82-72.in another match,

Premprakash played well for Policemen by securing 25 points while Sanchay Vishnu scored 21 for the CBDA.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)