New Delhi [India], June 17 (ANI): Over the past decade, the Indian Super League (ISL) has grown into a dynamic and thrilling football showcase, with foreign players playing a pivotal role in its rise. Some arrived with flair, others with determination. While some lifted trophies and others didn't, each left a lasting impression that helped shape the league's identity, as per the official website of ISL.

While marquee names have come and gone, a select group of foreign players earned a deeper connection with fans, thanks to their commitment, character, and charisma.

These are the cult heroes. Players who became symbols of loyalty, flair, passion, or sheer determination. They didn't just play for the club; they just became one of their own.

Borja Fernandez was an ever-present figure in the ATK FC line-up, and the Spanish midfielder's leadership, skill, and reading of the game made a powerful impression during the inaugural season of the ISL. He was a central figure in ATK FC's first-ever ISL Cup win in 2014.

In the following two seasons, he wore the captain's armband and once again guided the Kolkata side to ISL Cup glory in 2016. Calm on the ball, fierce in challenges, and always up for the big moments, Fernandez became synonymous with the early legacy of ATK FC.

Chennaiyin FC had plenty of stars, but none quite like Steven Mendoza. The Colombian forward had a knack for drama, late goals, outrageous finishes, and unstoppable dribbles.

Though he only spent two seasons with the Marina Machans, his impact was everlasting. He took the league by storm in 2015, netting 13 goals and assisting twice, helping them win the ISL Cup that year. Mendoza bagged both the Golden Boot and Golden Ball awards in 2015, and with his remarkable performances, became the face of their early glory days.

Whether it was his trickery, match-winning performances, or charismatic celebrations, Mendoza was pure electricity. A cult hero in every sense.

Ferran Corominhas was pure poetry in motion. With blistering pace, razor-sharp instincts, and cold-blooded finishing, he lit up the ISL during his three seasons at FC Goa.

He wasn't just a scorer: he was a saviour. 48 goals and 16 assists in 57 appearances is a legacy few can match.

He became a regular in highlight reels and a constant in fan chants. Even after his departure, his name still echoes among the fans.

Iain Hume, the Canadian forward had one of the most colourful journeys in ISL history. Starting with Kerala Blasters FC, he went on to win the ISL Cup with ATK FC in 2016 before returning to the Blasters and later ending his ISL career at FC Pune City.

Unpredictable on the pitch and passionate off it, Hume was known for thunderous strikes and cheeky skills.

He wasn't just a goal-scorer; he was a personality, one who lived and breathed for every club he played for--a true entertainer with a warrior's spirit.

No cult list is complete without the ever-reliable Bernard Mendy. Playing for Chennaiyin FC, Mendy filled in as a centre-back and occasionally as a full-back, always putting in a shift.

His versatility, spirit, professionalism, and leadership earned him immense respect. Fans loved his no-nonsense defending, and coaches trusted him in any role.

In many ways, Mendy was the glue that held the team together: a true unsung hero turned cult legend.

Venezuelan forward Miku Fedor was a force of nature during his two-season spell at Bengaluru FC. He scored goals for fun, spectacularly found the net, and carried a fiery presence that made him both adored by fans and hated by rivals.

He took BFC to consecutive ISL Cup finals--winning one in 2018-19--and ended with 24 goal contributions in 32 appearances.

Miku was the kind of player who relished big occasions. His name still evokes excitement among the Bengaluru FC fans, a sign of true cult hero status.

The Romanian centre-back was a rock at the heart of the defence for both Mumbai City FC and Chennaiyin FC. Towering and tenacious, Lucian Goian was known for his no-nonsense approach and commanding presence in the air.

He wore the captain's armband later in his tenure with the Islanders, and from his very first outing with the Marina Machans, he established himself as a natural leader in the dressing room. Goian's fierce commitment, vocal organisation, and never-back-down attitude made him a cult favourite at both the ISL clubs.

Few foreigners have shown the level of loyalty Edu Bedia has. The Spanish midfielder was a one-club man with FC Goa, spending six seasons with the Gaurs and becoming the beating heart of the midfield.

Not the flashiest player, but his work rate, vision, and commitment turned him into a fan favourite. Bedia played a key role in FC Goa's ISL Shield triumph in 2019-20 and their Super Cup win in 2019. Whether under Sergio Lobera, Juan Ferrando or Carlos Pena, Bedia remained the dependable engine of the team--a leader who led more through presence than words.

Federico Gallego brought South American flair to NorthEast United FC. His flair on the ball, stepovers, dribbles, and creativity made him a constant threat.

Though silverware eluded him at NEUFC, Gallego's defining moments and four-season spell earned him cult status among the Highlanders' faithful.

Later, he joined Mohun Bagan Super Giant in the 2022-23 winter window and finally got his hands on the ISL Cup. A magician in midfield, Gallego's name still brings a smile to fans across the northeast.

Jose Luis Espinosa Arroyo, better known as Tiri, has quietly carved out a legacy as one of the true cult heroes of the ISL. The Spanish centre-back will enter his 10th season in the league next year, reflecting not just longevity but a deep-rooted impact.

Tiri has delivered consistent performances for four different clubs in the league, earning widespread respect. His stint with Jamshedpur FC particularly stood out, where his composed defending and calm leadership made him a fan favourite.

Now playing for Mumbai City FC, Tiri continues to let his football do the talking, a foreigner who has truly made India his footballing home.

Adrian Luna arrived at Kerala Blasters FC with little fanfare, but within months, he became the side's heartbeat.

His footballing intelligence, relentless pressing, and ability to dictate tempo made him indispensable. More than that, he embraced the local culture and stayed committed through tough times.

Now, captain, mentor to youngsters, and a pillar in the dressing room, Luna's connection with the KBFC fans is emotional. He's more than a player, he's a symbol of everything KBFC represents.

Diego Mauricio might be the rare foreigner who managed to win over two sets of fans. His short stint with Mumbai City FC had moments of impact, but his true cult journey began at Odisha FC.

Returning for a second spell, Mauricio connected with the Kalinga Warriors on a spiritual level: celebrating with fans, scoring crucial goals, and becoming a name they would chant for hours.

His passion, flair, and never-say-die attitude made him more than just a striker. He became Odisha FC's talisman--an icon.

It's rare for a foreigner to connect so deeply with a club in just a few seasons, but Dimitri Petratos did just that at Mohun Bagan Super Giant.

Time and again, he stepped up when the team needed him most. His goal celebrations, often involving fans, showcased a bond beyond football. Off the pitch, he immersed himself in the Mariners' culture.

Across three seasons he has played so far, Petratos has helped the Kolkata giants win five trophies. His name echoes in fan chants, and his cult status is sealed not just for his goals but for being 'one of their own.' (ANI)

