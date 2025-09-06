Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 5 (ANI): Deputy Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu Udhayanidhi Stalin marked a milestone in Indian endurance sports today with the launch of the country's first-ever 5150 Triathlon Chennai. under the Ironman brand. Scheduled for January 11, 2026, the race will be held at the MGM Beach Resort, East Coast Road.

The Chennai launch builds on Ironman's expanding footprint in India, which began with the debut of Ironman 70.3 Goa in 2019. Over the years, Goa has grown into the nation's triathlon capital, drawing over 1,200 athletes from 50 nations. Building on this strong foundation, IRONMAN India has now introduced globally renowned 5150 Triathlon Series to the country, according to a press release.

"By partnering with Ironman India, SDAT is proud to bring an internationally acclaimed race format to our country. This event will not only inspire thousands of athletes across all age groups but also contribute to the state's reputation as a premier destination for world-class sporting events. With the strong support of our government, we are committed to providing the infrastructure, organisation and encouragement necessary to make the 5150 Triathlon Chennai a great success," said Deputy Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu said.

First introduced globally in 2011, the 5150 Triathlon is recognised as one of the world's most popular Olympic - distance formats, featuring a 1.5 km swim, 40 km cycle, and 10 km run. It serves as a stepping stone for emerging athletes aiming to progress towards the prestigious Ironman 70.3 and Full-distance races.

In another landmark, the MOU and partnership also introduced the Duathlon Series to India, bringing another globally recognised racing format that opens new opportunities for high-endurance athletes. Race categories include: Sprint Duathlon: 5 km Run, 20 km Cycle, 2.5 km Run, Olympic Duathlon: 10 km Run, 40 km Cycle, 5 km Run and the IRONKIDS Chennai race (ages 6-16): 1 km, 2 km, and 3 km distances.

"With the launch of the 5150 Triathlon in Chennai, we are proud to expand the Ironman race portfolio in India following 4 successful editions of Ironman 70.3 in Goa. This expansion is not only about triathlon but, with Yoska launching the Duathlon Series, it also marks the beginning of a dedicated movement to engage and grow the running and cycling communities across the region. Both of these races provide an ideal entry point for newcomers to endurance fitness, as well as a competitive platform for seasoned athletes striving to push their limits. Our partnership, established under the Memorandum of Understanding between Yoska and the Tamil Nadu Government, provides a long-term platform for creating exceptional race experiences that will build India's endurance sports community and promote a thriving fitness culture nationwide," said Deepak Raj, Country Head and Franchise Owner, Ironman India. according to the press release.

With the official launch unveiled, Chennai is now set to host athletes from across India and abroad in a landmark debut on the national sporting calendar, the IronmanIndia press release added.

This initiative by the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu and Yoska not only marks a highly anticipated debut that cements the state's position as a hub for world-class endurance events, but it also underscores Ironman India's leadership in advancing the nation's global sporting reputation. (ANI)

