Suryakumar Yadav New Pink Hairstyle Viral Pic Fact Check: Has India T20I Captain Changed His Hair Colour Ahead of Asia Cup 2025?

The Suryakumar Yadav-led India national cricket team has landed in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for the upcoming Asia Cup 2025 tournament. However, pictures of Suryakumar Yadav's new hairstyle are going viral on social media. The viral images show India T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav sporting a new pink colour hairstyle. In this article, readers can find out about the truth behind Suryakumar Yadav's new pink colour hairstyle ahead of the Asia Cup 2025. Hardik Pandya New Hairstyle: Team India’s Star All-Rounder Flaunts Fresh Look Ahead of Asia Cup 2025, Writes ‘New Me!’ (See Pics).

Modern-day cricketers have taken grooming to the next level. Recently, India's star all-rounder Hardik Pandya was spotted with his new blond hairstyle before the Asia Cup 2025 event, starting September 9. After Hardik Pandya's new look, a picture of Suryakumar Yadav with his new pink colour hairstyle has gone viral. Below are some of the viral posts shared by users on social media.

A User Shares a Fake Post of Suryakumar Yadav's New Pink Hairstyle

New Look of Suryakumar Yadav Ahead of the Asia Cup 2025. pic.twitter.com/XpwqC832vo — muffatball vikrant (@Vikrant_1589) September 5, 2025

Another User Shares Fake Post of Suryakumar Yadav's New Pink Hairstyle

Here's Truth Behind Suryakumar Yadav's New Pink Hairstyle Viral Pic

No, the viral images circulated on social media of Suryakumar Yadav flaunting his new pink hairstyle ahead of the Asia Cup 2025 are fake. Yadav recently visited the Sunny Hairport salon, after which the owner, Sunny Verma, himself posted the video of the ace batter's new look on his social media handle. Hence, the picture being circulated is from the original video, where SKY’s hair colour has been edited to pink. Below is the original video. Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya and Team India Head Coach Gautam Gambhir Leave for Dubai Ahead of Asia Cup 2025 (Watch Video).

Original Video of Suryakumar Yadav Getting Haircut Ahead of Asia Cup 2025

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SUNNYHAIRPORT (@sunnyhairport)

Meanwhile, Suryakumar Yadav last played his T20I game against the England national cricket team at iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai in February 2025. The Suryakumar Yadav-led side will kick off their Asia Cup 2025 campaign against the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on September 10. Team India's next Group A match will be against Pakistan on September 14. Men in Blue's final group stage fixture against Oman on September 19.

Fact check

Claim : India T20I Captain Suryakumar Yadav's new pink hairstyle picture ahead of Asia Cup 2025 has gone viral on social media. Conclusion : The viral picture of Suryakumar Yadav being circulated is from the video of Sunny Hairport salon and his hair colour has been edited to pink. Full of Trash Clean

