France begin their 2026 World Cup qualification with a game against Ukraine as the Les Bleus look to start on the front foot. The two teams feature in Group D alongside Azerbaijan and Iceland with France considered the overwhelming favourites to top the group. Didier Deschamps is the French boss and pressure will be on him to get his side dominating opponents on the pitch after a mediocre last international break. Opponents Ukraine have a poor record against France and it will take a special effort from the squad to put up a fight here. Ukraine versus France starts at 12:15 AM IST. Bulgaria 0-3 Spain, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Mikel Oyarzabal, Marc Cucurella and Mikel Merino Score as La Roja Seal Comfortable Away Win (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Oleksandr Tymchyk, Andriy Lunin, and Vitaliy Mykolenko are the players missing out for Ukraine due to injuries. Illia Zabarnyi is the main man in defence for the team and providing him support in the backline will be skipper Mykola Matviyenko. Oleksandr Zinchenko will be tasked with breaking up opposition play in midfield. Mykola Shaparenko will key playmaker for the the Ukranians with Artem Dovbyk as the star marksman in the final third.

France have captain Kylian Mbappe leading the attack in a 4-2-3-1 formation with Ousmane Dembele as the support striker, playing behind him. Michael Olise and Marcus Thuram have made a bright start to the new campaign and will use their pace and trickery to create chances. Adrian Rabiot and Aurelien Tchouameni will form the double pivot in central midfield.

Ukraine vs France, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers Details

Match Ukraine vs France, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers Date Saturday, September 6 Time 12:15 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue Estádio Municipal de Breslávia Live Streaming, Telecast Details Sony Sports Ten 1 SD/HD (Live Telecast) and Sony LIV (Live Streaming)

When is Ukraine vs France, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers? (Know Date, Time and Venue)

The Ukraine National Football Team is set to take on the France National Football Team in the FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers on Saturday, September 6. The Ukraine vs France match is set to be played at the Estádio Municipal de Breslávia and it starts at 12:15 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Swarm of Bees Stop Football Match in Tanzania; Players, Officials Lie Flat on the Ground to Avoid Being Stung (Watch Video).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Ukraine vs France, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers on TV?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers in India. The Ukraine vs France live telecast will be on the Sony Sports TV channels. For Ukraine vs France online viewing options, read below.

How to Watch Live Streaming Online of Ukraine vs France, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers?

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform for Sony Network, will provide FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers live streaming. Fans in India will be able to watch Ukraine vs France, live streaming online on the SonyLIV app and website, but only after purchasing a subscription. France have quality players in their ranks and they should secure a routine win here.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 05, 2025 11:16 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).