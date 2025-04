Amman [Jordan], April 20 (ANI): India began its campaign at the Asian U-15 and U-17 Boxing Championships with two commanding wins on Day 1. In the U-15 boys' category, Hardik Dahiya (43kg) outclassed Kyrgyzstan's Kubanychbek Bolushov with a dominant 5-0 unanimous decision. Rudraksh Singh (46kg) followed up with another clean sweep, defeating Mongolia's Ibrakhim Maral 5-0. This is the first event organised by Asian Boxing, endorsed by both the Olympic Council of Asia and the newly formed World Boxing.

Day 1 Results - Men's U-15

43kg: Hardik Dahiya (IND) def. Kubanychbek Bolushov (KGZ) -WP 5:0

46kg: Rudraksh Singh (IND) def. Ibrakhim Maral (MGL) - WP 5:0

India has fielded a 56-member youth boxing squad--30 U-15 and 26 U-17 pugilists--for the Asian U-15 & U-17 Boxing Championships being held in Amman, Jordan, from April 17 to May 1, according to a BFI release.

Full SquadBoys U-15:

Yash Nikam (33 KG), Sanskar Vinod Atram (35 KG), Harsil (37 KG), Prikshit Balahra (40 KG), Hardik (43 KG), Khaidem Rudraksh Singh (46 KG), Sanchit Jayani (49 KG), Ravi Sihag (52 KG), Nelson Khwairakpam (55 KG), Naman Saini (58 KG), Abhijeet (61 KG), Lakshay Phogat (64 KG), Arpit Bishnoi (67 KG), Parth (70 KG), Yamanveer Jawandha (+70 KG)

Girls U-15:

Komal (33 KG), Khushi (35 KG), Tamanna (37 KG), Svi (40 KG), Milky Meinam (43 KG), Yanshika (46 KG), S Linthoi Chanu (49 KG), Princi (52 KG), Samrudhhi Satish Shinde (55 KG), Navya (58 KG), Sunaina (61 KG), Kanishka Kumari Gorai (64 KG), Trushana Vinayak Mohite (67 KG), Manshi Malik (70 KG), Vanshika (+70 KG)

Boys U-17:

Kharb Dhruv (46 KG), Lairenlakpam Ambekar Meetei (48 KG), Dev Aman (50 KG), Singh Tikam (52 KG), Raghav Udham Singh (54 KG), Gariya Rahul (57 KG), Sahil (60 KG), Siwach Aman (63 KG), Deshmukh Anant Gaurishankar (66 KG), Khasa Anshul (70 KG), Sehrawat Priyansh (75 KG), Devansh (80 KG), Gulia Loven (+80 KG)

Girls U-17:

Khushi (44-46 KG), Jiya (46-48 KG), Ahaana Sharma (48-50 KG), Samiksha Singh (50-52 KG), Jannat (52-54 KG), L Radhamani (54-57 KG), Simranjeet Kaur (57-60 KG), Harsika (60-63 KG), Prachi (63-66 KG), Himanshi (66-70 KG), Sanvi (70-75 KG), Prachi Khatri (75-80 KG), Anshika (80-80+ KG). (ANI)

