Match 39 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) will see defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders square off against the league leaders, Gujarat Titans. The KKR vs GT IPL 2025 match will be played at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata, which will be hosting its fourth match this season, where all games have been high-scoring, making this contest mouth-watering. Kolkata of late have struggled in their batting, and seen regular collapses, which puts the side as low as sixth in the points table, while Gujarat have looked like a well-oiled machine. KKR vs GT Dream11 Team Prediction, IPL 2025: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans.

KKR this season have been massively underperforming, given the amount of money they spent to retain their key player, who are to hit any kind of form consistently. The likes of Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, and Ramandeep Singh have been a disappointment, with only flashes of brilliance seen by all batters here and there. The bowling continues to be spearheaded by Varun Chakaravarthy and Sunil Narine, with pacers performing sporadically.

On the flipside, GT have all its departments firing, where their top batters are in the Orange cap race, and bowlers in the Purple cap charts. Jos Buttler, Shubhman Gill, and Sai Sudharsan have hit a purple patch with the bat, while Prasidh Krishna and Mohammed Siraj have set the ball rolling with the ball. KKR vs GT IPL 2025 Preview: Key Battles, H2H, Impact Players and More About Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans Indian Premier League Season 18 Match 39.

Kolkata Weather Forecast

The KKR vs GT IPL 2025 is scheduled for 7:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST), which means dew will come into play in the second half of the evening. The rain is expected to stay away in Kolkata, having earlier seen interruptions during earlier matches, which is a sign of relief for fans. The cross winds blowing over Kolkata might help bowlers get some movement in the air, which has been a miss thus far.

Eden Gardens Pitch Report

Unlike earlier seasons, the pitch at Eden Gardens this season has more towards the batter's side, with absolutely no help for the bowlers, mainly the spinners, which has created an off-field controversy. Across all the three matches, batting has eased out in the latter part of the day.

