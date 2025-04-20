Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings Live Score Updates of IPL 2025: In the second match of the double-header 'Sunday', Indian Premier League behemoths Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings will lock horns on April 20. The MI vs CSK IPL 2025 match will be played at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, which has witnessed several memorable matches between these two five-time champion sides. You can check the Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2025 scorecard here. Mumbai Indians are seventh in the IPL 2025 point table, while Chennai Super Kings are last in the standings at 10th spot. Both franchises are coming off wins in their last matches, making this contest quite palpable.

Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings Match Scorecard

After a torrid start to their IPL 2025 campaign, Mumbai Indians have finally found their lost mojo and have managed to win back-to-back games, which will instill confidence in the players. The bowling has risen to the occasion and finally found a rhythm, while the batters are slowly but steadily finding their ground. MS Dhoni Jokingly Threatens to Hit Deepak Chahar With a Bat in Heartwarming Banter Ahead of MI vs CSK IPL 2025 Match (Watch Video).

CSK, on the other hand, have finally managed to end to six-match losing streak and won their second game of the tournament. Despite the win, CSK have a lot of holes to plug in across departments, where the main concern remains the form of their top and middle-order batters.

MI vs CSK Squads

Mumbai Indians Squad: Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton(w), Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Karn Sharma, Corbin Bosch, Ashwani Kumar, Raj Bawa, Robin Minz, Reece Topley, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Krishnan Shrijith, Arjun Tendulkar, Bevon Jacobs, Satyanarayana Raju, Vignesh Puthur

Chennai Super Kings: Rachin Ravindra, Devon Conway, Rahul Tripathi, Vijay Shankar, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Khaleel Ahmed, Deepak Hooda, Matheesha Pathirana, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shaik Rasheed, Jamie Overton, Shreyas Gopal, Sam Curran, Mukesh Choudhary, Nathan Ellis, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Andre Siddarth C, Vansh Bedi, Dewald Brevis, Ayush Mhatre

