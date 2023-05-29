Florida, May 29 (PTI) India's Nishtha Madan fired a solid five-under 68 on the final day of the Inova Mission Inn Resort and Club Championship to finish tied seventh, her first Top-10 finish of the season.

After rounds of 75-71 on the first two days, Madan had seven birdies against two bogeys for a 68 and she was 5-under 214 for the week at the Par-73 course.

The other Indian in the field, Pranavi Urs, had earlier missed the cut.

Jiwon Jeon, who turned 26 two days earlier, celebrated her birthday with her first career Epson Tour victory.

Jeon started the day one-shot behind the lead but once she took control of the lead, she never looked back.

The now 26-year-old started her final round looking to make a push early to put pressure on the 36-hole leader, Roberta Liti. Jeon shot 70 and finished at 10-under, while Malaysian rookie, Alyaa Abdulghany (68) and Lindsay Duncan (71) were tied second.

Alyaa Abdulghany's third top-10 finish moved her to No.11 on the Race for the Card.

Rounding out the top five were Roberta Liti finishing 4th (-7) and Min A Yoon and Haylee Harford finishing T5 (-6) respectively.

