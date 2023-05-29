Manchester [UK], May 29: Belgian national Kevin de Bruyne, who plays for Manchester City, has won the Playmaker of the Year award. The award is given to the player with the most assists in a single Premier League season. Over the course of the season, Kevin de Bruyne provided 16 assists. The midfielder is only player in the history of the Premier League to win the award more than once. He won it in 2017/18 with 16 assists and in 2019/20 with 20 assists and now in the 2022/23 season with 16 assists. According to Manchester City's website, De Bruyne is fourth on the all-time list of Premier League assist-makers and in April he became the quickest of the five players to reach 100 assists, "hitting the milestone from just 237 appearances". Serie A 2022–23: AC Milan Defeat Juventus 1–0 To Secure UEFA Champions League Spot.

Of the 16 assists, the 31-year-old player provided this season, eight were given to teammate and striker Erling Haaland, who won the Golden Boot award after scoring 36 goals in a single season. In the table of most assists in a single season, Arsenal's player Leandro Trossard finished second in the table with 12 assists. Liverpool's, Mohamed Salah also provided 12 assists, while Arsenal's Bukayo Saka and Crystal Palace's Michael Olise finished with 11 assists in this season.

Kevin de Bruyne has played 354 games for Manchester City, scored 96 goals and provided 159 assists. In the Premier League, he has made 242 appearances for Manchester City and scored 64 goals and gave 102 assists.

Kevin de Bruyne has also played for the German football club, Wolfsburg. He played 73 matches for them, scored 20 goals and provided 37 assists.

For Belgium, he has made 99 appearances and scored 26 goals and 49 assists to his name.

Manchester City will be facing arch-rivals Manchester United in the final of the FA Cup on June 3. On June 11, Manchester City will face Inter Milan in the final of the UEFA Champions League. Manchester City hopes to win this prestigious title for the first time in its history.

