Kuala Lumpur, Oct 4 (PTI) Shrikrishna Suryanarayan on Tuesday claimed the World 6-Red Snooker Championships title after defeating Habib Sabah of Bahrain 5-1 in a one-sided best of nine frames final here.

The title was won by India's Laxman Rawat in the last edition.

Continuing his tremendous form that he showed on Monday during the semi-final match, Shrikrishna mesmerized the audience with his characteristic blistering attack from the word go.

The first frame saw Shrikrishna going ahead with a lead of 25 points with only 22 points remaining on the table. Habib needed one snooker to return to the game but in spite of many attempts couldn't trap Shrikrishna who kept on breaking the snooker and ultimately cleared from brown ball onwards to win the first frame.

A missed long shot by Shrikrishna offered Habib a good opening. With careful planning, Habib executed a break of 37. Failing to make a comeback, Shrikrishna conceded the frame when he required two snooker.

In the third frame, a desperate long pot attempt by Habib on first visit allowed Shrikrishna to come back and clear the table with a delectable break of 63. Leading 2-1, Shrikrishna continued his attack with utmost precision and high success rate of potting to clinch the frame comfortably.

In the fourth frame, Shrikrishna, with the help of tactical game and a mix of potting and safety play, went ahead with a small and useful run to lead 3-1.

Shrikrishna continued his assault in the fifth frame with an amazing long pull back on red followed by yet another match winning break of 45 executed in a whirlwind fashion.

By that time, Habib was completely rattled and made the mistake of attempting a no-need long pot and offered Shrikrishna another opening.

Shrikrishna made no mistake at that juncture and unfolded his vast repertoire of strokes, worked his way through to make another frame and match winning break of 39.

Shrikrishna is the reigning National 6-Reds Snooker Champion (2021) and has won the National Billiards Championship in 2019.

