New Delhi [India], October 23 (ANI): The South African Men's selection panel confirmed Proteas Men's stand-in T20I captain David Miller and fast bowler Gerald Coetzee have been ruled out of the upcoming white-ball tour of Pakistan, as per a post on Proteas Men's official Instagram handle.

Miller, who was set to lead the T20I side in the three-match series from October 28 to November 1, has been sidelined after sustaining a hamstring strain during training in the build-up to the tour. Scans conducted on Wednesday revealed a grade one tear, and he will now begin a rehabilitation program.

Coetzee has been ruled out of both the T20I and three-match One-Day international (ODI) series, scheduled from November 4-8, due to a pectoral muscle injury.

The 24-year-old suffered the injury while bowling during the one-off T20I against Namibia in Windhoek earlier this month. Subsequent scans revealed the extent of the injury and following specialist consultation, he has commenced a structured rehabilitation program under the supervision of the High Performance medical team and Momentum Multiply Titans medical staff.

Batters Matthew Breetzke and uncapped Tony de Zorzi have been added to the T20I squad, while Donovan Ferreira will captain the side.

Ottneil Baartman has been named as Coetzee's replacement in the ODI squad.

South Africa T20I squad against Pakistan: Donovan Ferreira (Captain), Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Nandre Burger, Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, George Linde, Kwena Maphaka, Lungi Ngidi, Nqaba Peter, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Andile Simelane, Lizaad Williams, Matthew Breetzke, Tony de Zorzi

South Africa ODI squad against Pakistan: Matthew Breetzke (Captain), Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Nandre Burger, Quinton de Kock, Tony de Zorzi, Donovan Ferreira, Bjorn Fortuin, George Linde, Kwena Maphaka, Lungi Ngidi, Nqaba Peter, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Sinethemba Qeshile, Ottneil Baartman. (ANI)

