The World Aquatics body had imposed a five-year suspension on American Masters swimmer Hannah Caldas on the grounds of refusing to undergo sex-verification screening to prove eligibility in the women's category. The suspension is to run until October 18, 2030. It has also been learned that World Aquatics have revoked the 2024 world titles and records. Now, it has been reported that New York Aquatics issued a statement on behalf of Hannah Caldas in response to the World Aquatics suspension. Fact Check: Did Mollie O’Callaghan Say That She Will Not Participate In LA Olympics 2028 If Transgender Swimmer Lia Thomas Is Allowed To Participate? Here's the Truth.

The five-year ban also implies that Caldas’ results from June 19, 2022, until October 17, 2024, will be disqualified. As reported in Swinswam, New York Aquatics have issued an official statement, voicing opposition to the ban. As reported, New York Aquatics have stated, "World Aquatics required Ms. Caldas to undergo a genetic or chromosomal test—at her own expense—to “prove” compliance with the organization’s “chromosomal sex” requirement under its Gender Policy to take part in the older-adult recreational World Aquatics Masters competition. This test was required even after Ms. Caldas provided World Aquatics with her birth certificate identifying her as female."

In reply, Ms. Hannah Caldas had said, “Chromosomal tests are invasive and expensive procedures... My insurance refuses to cover such a test because it is not medically necessary. No U.S. state requires genetic tests for recreational sports events like these. Not even U.S. Masters Swimming, the national governing body for recreational adult swimming in the U.S., demands this for any of its events." Olympic Gold Medallist Boxer Imane Khelif's Biological Sex As 'Male', Leaked Indian Laboratory Documents Reveal: Report.

Raising her voice in decision of the suspension imposed on her, Hannah Caldas also expressed, "If a five-year suspension is the price I must pay to protect my most intimate medical information, then it’s a price I am happy to pay—for myself, and for every other woman who does not want to submit to highly invasive medical testing just to swim in an older-adult competition."

