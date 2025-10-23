Mumbai, October 23: India U20 women's team head coach Joakim Alexandersson has announced a 23-member squad to face Kazakhstan U19 in two friendly matches during the October FIFA Women's International Match Window. The matches will take place in Shymkent, Kazakhstan, on October 25 and 28, and will be part of India's preparations for the AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup, scheduled for April 2026. After a brief stay at the Padukone-Dravid Centre for Sports Excellence in Bengaluru, India women set off for Kazakhstan on the morning of October 23 and will arrive in Shymkent in the evening. Sara Didar’s Second-Half Brace Helps Iran Beat India Women’s Football Team 2–0 in Shillong.

India U20 women qualified for the Asian Cup for the first time in 20 years after defeating Myanmar in their last qualifying match in August. Meanwhile, Kazakhstan will utilise these fixtures to prepare for their upcoming UEFA Women's U19 Championship qualifiers.

Last month, AIFF announce a reward of USD 25,000 for the U20 Women’s National Team following their outstanding performance, which secured India’s qualification for the AFC U20 Women’s Asian Cup for the first time in two decades. The last time India qualified for the AFC U20 Women’s Asian Cup was back in 2006. India Qualify for AFC U17 Women’s Asian Cup 2026; Thandamoni Baskey, Anushka Kumari Score As Young Tigresses Beat Uzbekistan 2–1 in Qualifiers.

The India U20 women produced some fine performances, remaining undefeated in their Group D qualification campaign, where they played Indonesia (0-0), and Turkmenistan (7-0), before defeating hosts Myanmar (1-0) in front of a capacity crowd at the Thuwunna Stadium in Yangon, Myanmar, a campaign where they did not concede a single goal.

India U20 Women’s 23-Member Squad for Kazakhstan Friendlies

Goalkeepers: Melody Chanu Keisham, Monalisha Devi Moirangthem, Ribansi Jamu.

Defenders: Alina Chingakham, Cindy Remruatpuii Colney, Juhi Singh, Nishima Kumari, Remi Thokchom, Shubhangi Singh, Thoibisana Chanu Toijam, Viksit Bara.

Midfielders: Anju Chanu Kayenpaibam, Arina Devi Nameirakpam, Bhumika Devi Khumukcham, Khushbu Saroj, Neha, Pooja.

Forwards: Babita Kumari, Deepika Pal, Kajol Dsouza, Lhingdeikim, Shilji Shaji, Sibani Devi Nongmeikapam.

Head Coach: Joakim Alexandersson

Assistant Coach: Rutuja Shinde

Goalkeeping Coach: Hameed KK

Fixtures

October 25: Kazakhstan U19 Women vs India U20 Women

October 28: Kazakhstan U19 Women vs India U20 Women

Venue: Shymkent, Kazakhstan

