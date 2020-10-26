By Baidurjo Bhose

Dubai [UAE], October 26 (ANI): The all-important selection committee meeting to pick the Indian squads for the tour of Australia is set to take place on Monday. This will be the first major meeting for the new selection committee led by Sunil Joshi.

Speaking to ANI, a BCCI source in the know of developments said that the squads will be picked after assessing all the injury-related updates.

"Yes, Joshi and team will sit down to pick the squads on Monday. It will be interesting not just because it is a long tour and the bio-bubble regulations have to be kept in mind to ensure there are enough replacements ready to jump in if needed, but also there are a few injury issues that need to be considered, especially in the bowling department," the source said.

In fact, keeping the quarantine regulations in mind, Virat Kohli and boys could be seen playing the four Test series against the Aussies across just two venues -- Adelaide and Sydney. Sources in the know said that the teams may be forced to play the four Tests in the two venues.

"The original plan obviously goes Adelaide, Melbourne, Sydney, and Brisbane. But if there are coronavirus-related issues, we may look at playing the four Tests across two venues rather than four. In such a scenario, we look at Adelaide and Sydney," the source pointed.

The BCCI has already made it clear that the whole unit will be first undergoing quarantine in a bio-secure bubble in the UAE before heading to Australia. In fact, the Test players are set to come in once the national selectors announce the squad. Players for the three formats -- Tests, ODIs and T20Is -- will travel together as that will help maintain the bubble.

Commenting on the upcoming series, India's limited-overs opener Shikhar Dhawan recently said that he is confident of doing well Down Under.

"Will think about it when the time comes. 10-15 minutes are needed to think about it. When you are experienced, you have gone and done well, you have that confidence in you. I am confident I will go and do well there," he told ANI on Friday. (ANI)

