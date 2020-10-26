In a first, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) won’t be making the playoffs of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. MS Dhoni’s side, who held an illustrious record of reaching the playoffs in every IPL season until last year, were knocked out of the race for the IPL playoffs after Rajasthan Royals beat Mumbai Indians by eight wickets in match 45 of IPL 2020. CSK, who lie at the bottom of the IPL 2020 points table, needed Rajasthan Royals to lose against Mumbai Indians to stay alive in the tournament. But Ben Stokes’ magnificent century and 152-run partnership propelled Rajasthan Royals to a victory and knocked CSK out of the tournament. CSK Out of IPL 2020 Playoffs, MS Dhoni-led Side Misses on Final Four Berth for the First Time in Indian Premier League History.

CSK fans, who were earlier in the day delighted after seeing their side beat Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by eight wickets, were sad and disappointed after Rajasthan Royals’ win. Fans reacted to CSK’s ouster from IPL 2020 with funny memes and sad GIFs. Take a look at some reactions.

CSK After Their Win Over RCB vs CSK After Rajasthan Royals' Match

#RRvsMI 1) CSK after their match 2) CSK after RRvsMI Match pic.twitter.com/v69NjAoNsG — All in One 🇮🇳 (@mayankm94847123) October 25, 2020

Chennai Super Kings Out of Playoffs Race

Officially csk out of the tournament.. 💔💔 — தேவிமா CSK💛 (@deviMd9) October 25, 2020

Jadeja and Chawla Knew CSK Will Be Knocked Out

Jadeja and Chawla ji knew RR would win and CSK will be knocked out. pic.twitter.com/ywu0m0qbYE — 𝑷𝒓𝒂𝒔𝒉𝒂𝒏𝒕 (@Kohliesque) October 25, 2020

CSK Fans After Team Gets Knocked Out of IPL 2020

TDP - 23 Syeraa - Disaster CSK - Not qualifying for the 1st time One woman many dimensions @gayatri008_16 🙏🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/1dYjokOJxe — Ashuu Reddy (@YaddyMania) October 25, 2020

Chennai Super Kings Fans Calculating Their Chances of Reaching Playoffs

After RR victory incase anyone brings up csk calculation "athula onnu illa keela potrunga" pic.twitter.com/nANmB9UcKF — Mervyn Rozz (@mervyrozario) October 25, 2020

Chennai Super Kings to Other Teams

CSK to other Teams rn : pic.twitter.com/MJH8WkXYf7 — tony allen (@joeys_chandler) October 25, 2020

Mumbai Indians First Beat CSK and Then Lost to RR to End CSK's Hopes

MI burried Csk Last match with win, this match with lose... Rest in peace #Csk 🙏 pic.twitter.com/AkaJRb0qlx — Murugan 4.0 (@itismurugan04) October 25, 2020

Chennai Super Kings to Rajasthan Royals and Kings XI Punjab

CSK Officially Out of IPL 2020

CSK officially knocked out of IPL 2020 😭 pic.twitter.com/Nf2Doa7jQ4 — 7 (@NadaanParindeey) October 25, 2020

Chennai Super Kings once again dropped to the bottom of the points table and have only eight points from 12 matches. Rajasthan Royals, who were left at the bottom after CSK beat RCB, climbed to sixth with 10 points from 12 games. CSK have two remaining group stage matches against Kolkata Knight Riders and Kings XI Punjab and will exit the tournament after those games.

