Lausanne [Switzerland], July 9 (ANI): The International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Thursday said that Turkish weightlifter Mete Binay has been disqualified from the London Olympics 2012 after it conducted "additional analyses" on the samples collected from the event.

"The IOC is currently conducting additional analyses on the samples collected from the Olympic Games London 2012. This programme, which uses the latest scientific analysis methods, aims to test samples for all the substances prohibited in 2012," IOC said in a statement.

"The IOC has delegated the selection of samples to be reanalysed and the results management to the International Testing Agency (ITA), and the ITA thus brings forward these cases," it added.

IOC said that the reanalysis of the 35-year-old's sample resulted in a positive test for the prohibited substance stanozolol. Binay had competed in the men's 69 kg weightlifting event at the Olympic Games London 2012, in which he ranked sixth.

The IOC Disciplinary Commission, composed for this case of Messrs Denis Oswald (Chairman), Juan Antonio Samaranch and Ingmar De Vos, decided that Binay "is disqualified from the event". He was awarded a diploma and IOC has ordered Binay to return the diploma.

"The IWF is requested to modify the results of the above-mentioned event accordingly and to consider any further action within its own competence," IOC said.

IOC added that the Turkish Olympic Committee shall ensure full implementation of this decision and the Turkish Olympic Committee shall "notably secure the return to the IOC, as soon as possible, of the diploma awarded in connection with the men's 69 kg weightlifting event to the Athlete". (ANI)

