ENG 41/1 in 20 Overs

So, the action resumes. And England are off to a watchful start. A boundary for Rory Burns would have settled the nerves. Meanwhile, Burns has completed his 1000 Test runs. Now that looks good! Hope it stays dry UPDATE :- Live Pictures coming up from Ageas Bowl and its not raining at the moment.

Cover are off now...#ENGvWI pic.twitter.com/F5qrSAc0sS— Utkarsh Tripathi (@cric_utkarsh_) July 9, 2020 Hello, and welcome to our coverage of England vs West Indies 1st Test Day 2. It was a rain marred opening day and only 17.4 overs were possible. Rain could make its presence felt on day two as well, but as the day proceeds weather is expected to get better.

ENG vs WI Live Score Updates 1st Test Day 2: The action resumes in the first Test between England and West Indies at The Ageas Bowl in Southampton on day two. On an opening day, rain played spoilsport and only 17.4 overs were possible. In little play that was possible on day one, West Indies struck early after England opted to bat as Shanon Gabriel removed Dominic Sibley for a duck. Rory Burns and Joe Denly then stitched an unbeaten partnership of 35 runs before play was called off. Stay tuned for live score updates. Live Cricket Streaming of England vs West Indies 1st Test 2020 Day 2 on SonyLiv: Check Live Score Online, Watch Free Telecast of ENG vs WI Match on Sony SIX.

Burns and Denly will resume on overnight score of 20 and 14 respectively as England look to build a huge first-innings total. The weather could play spoilsport on day two as rain is on the cards. However, it is going to stay dry mainly as the day progresses. Meanwhile, fans will be hoping for some more action on day two as international crickets finding its way back amid coronavirus crisis. England vs West Indies, Southampton Weather, Pitch Report & Rain Forecast: Here’s How Weather Will Behave.

England Playing XI: Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Joe Denly, Zak Crawley, Ben Stokes (c), Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler (wk), Dominic Bess, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood, James Anderson.

West Indies Playing XI: John Campbell, Kraigg Brathwaite, Shamarh Brooks, Shai Hope, Roston Chase, Jermaine Blackwood, Shane Dowrich (wk), Jason Holder (c), Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel.