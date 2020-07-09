Stuart Broad has been dropped from the playing XI for the first match between England and West Indies at Southampton and thus the pacer decided to stay back to his hotel room which is supposedly adjacent to the ground. The English pacer shared the tweet and informed his fans that he was staying back at the hotel and enjoying the scenic view as the players of the two teams. In the snap, we saw that the players of the two teams sweating it out in the middle on the lush green pitch. He also backed England captain Ben Stokes' decision to bat first at the toss. Jason Holder Hailed by Netizens as he Surpasses His Previous Best Bowling Figures During ENG vs WI, 1st Test 2020.

England has put up a mediocre show with the bat as only England captain could reach a total of 43 runs. Titbits from others helped the team reach a total of 204 runs as the team got all out before the tea. Now let's have a look at the tweet shared by Stuart broad.

View from the hospitality tent (my hotel balcony.) Lads battling hard in tremendous English bowling conditions. 🏏 pic.twitter.com/dbUWCFBWCr — Stuart Broad (@StuartBroad8) July 9, 2020

Another tweet:

100% the right decision at the toss. You can’t tell what the clouds will be doing at lunchtime day 2 at the toss can you? & for everyone watching on tv we’ve already seen variable bounce and a lot of it. — Stuart Broad (@StuartBroad8) July 9, 2020

Talking about the game, it was Windies captain Jason Holder snapped six wickets in the first innings. The Windies skipper surpassed his previous best record as he bowled at 6/42.

