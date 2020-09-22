Sharjah [UAE], September 22 (ANI): Chennai Super Kings have won the toss and elected to bowl first against Rajasthan Royals at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium here on Tuesday.

Ambati Rayudu has been replaced by Ruturaj Gaekwad in the CSK squad.

Also Read | IPL 2020 Live Streaming Online for RR Fans: Watch Free Telecast of Rajasthan Royals Matches in Dream11 IPL 13 on Star Sports 1 Hindi TV Channel.

Rajasthan Royals features a great mix of young and experienced players, which looks like a balanced team to compete for the title in the 13th edition of the IPL.

It has been more than a decade since the Jaipur-based side had won their first and last title in the inaugural season (2008) under the captaincy of Australian spinner Shane Warne.

Also Read | IPL 2020 Live Streaming Online for CSK Fans: Watch Free TV Telecast of Chennai Super Kings Matches in Dream11 IPL 13 on Star Sports 1 Tamil Channel.

On the other hand, CSK has won the IPL thrice (2010, 2011, 2018) and now the side would be looking to add the fourth title to its kitty. CSK had defeated Mumbai Indians by five wickets in the IPL opener on Saturday.

CSK Playing XI: Murali Vijay, Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla, Lungi Ngidi

RR Playing XI: Sanju Samson (wk), Steven Smith (c), Robin Uthappa, Yashasvi Jaiswal, David Miller, Riyan Parag, Shreyas Gopal, Tom Curran, Jofra Archer, Jaydev Unadkat, Rahul Tewatia. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)