Abu Dhabi [UAE], October 24 (ANI): After registering an emphatic 59-run victory over Delhi Capitals', Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) skipper Eoin Morgan said it was great of Sunil Narine to come back and carry out his role of an all-rounder.

Before this match against Delhi Capitals, Narine had missed a few games as his action was reported for a suspect illegal bowling action. His action was later cleared but he was not given a chance as he was not fit.

Delhi Capitals failed to chase down a total of 195 as the side was restricted to 135/9, handing KKR a win by 59 runs. For KKR, Varun Chakravarthy was the standout bowler as he finished with figures of 5-20.

Shreyas Iyer was the highest run-scorer for Delhi as he played a knock of 47 runs. With this win, KKR has put themselves ahead in the race for a playoff spot. The side now has 12 points from 11 matches and is placed in the fourth position.

"We had a nice couple of days to reflect on things. In such a compact tournament, it can be easy to get caught up. Great of Sunil to come back and play as a proper all-rounder. And Nitish Rana and him adding all the runs. The decision to bat Narine there is all the coach. He likes to play his cards. It is all Brendon," Morgan told host broadcaster Star Sports at the post-match presentation.

"Given the nature of the tournament, it is not a tournament where sides get 100 in top 10. You need a longer batting line-up than a strong one. That is why I am batting lower. Varun is such a humble guy. He just goes about his work. Throughout the tournament, he has been our standout performer," he added.

Earlier, Nitish Rana and Sunil Narine played knocks of 81 and 64 respectively as Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) posted a total of 194/6 in the allotted twenty overs.

At one stage, KKR was 44/2 after eight overs, but the side was able to score 150 runs off the final twelve overs. For Delhi Capitals, Rabada and Nortje scalped two wickets each.

KKR will next lock horns against Kings XI Punjab on Monday, October 26 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. (ANI)

