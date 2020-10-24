Chris Gayle added another feather to his already-illustrious hat during Kings XI Punjab vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match in Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. Coming to bat at number three at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, the left-handed batsman became the second player after Kieron Pollard to complete 400 innings in T20 cricket. Gayle achieved the rare milestone in his 408th game with Pollard (464) being the only previous to get the landmark. Although the left-handed batsman, who scored 20 off 20 deliveries, couldn’t make a significant impact, he’ll want to see Punjab crossing the line. KXIP vs SRH Score Updates IPL 2020.

Making his T20 debut in 2005, Gayle has unarguably been the most destructive batsman in this format. His ability to clear ropes at will was second to none while his knack of staying at the crease for long made him even more dangerous. Gayle, in fact, is the first batsman to cross 13,000 T20 runs and his tally of 22 T20 hundred is also most for any player in history. Ageing 41, the left-handed batsman indeed hasn’t lost his sheen, and it’ll be interesting to see how far he’ll go. Mandeep Singh Despite his Father’s Demise Last Night Opens Innings for KXIP Against SRH.

Meanwhile, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) skipper David Warner won the toss and elected to bowl first. KXIP didn’t get off to a great start with Mandeep Singh dismissed in the fifth over. Gayle and KL Rahul also departed without making much impact, and it will be interesting to see how far Punjab can go with so many early blows.

