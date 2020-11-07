Abu Dhabi [UAE], November 7 (ANI): Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have been famous for their bowling attack in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL), and all-rounder Jason Holder believes that Shahbaz Nadeem has been an integral part of the setup.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) failed to rise to the challenge in the Eliminator clash against SRH as Holder and T Natarajan starred with the ball to restrict the Virat Kohli-led side to 131/7 in the allotted 20 overs here at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Friday.

Holder feels that SRH have a good balance when it comes to their bowling attack. They have the right combination of spin and pace.

The West Indies skipper also said that Nadeem, in particular, has been outstanding for SRH and David Warner has used the left-arm spinner really well.

"I think the dynamics of our bowling attack is we got skills. Sandeep comes in and swings, I myself got the movement and then Natarajan comes him with very subtle pace," said Holder at the post-match presentation.

"I think it's a really good balance and then we got a world-class spinner Rashid Khan and Nadeem too. He (Nadeem) has come in and David has really used him well in the tournament and we have been able to see the best in Nadeem," Holder further said.

"He was a little unlucky today, his figures don't suggest how well he has bowl today but he has done an outstanding job particularly in the last couple of fixtures that we had," the Windies all-rounder added.

Kane Williamson smashed his 14th IPL half-century while Holder played a cautious knock as SRH kept their finals hope alive after defeating RCB by six-wicket in the Eliminator.

Holder said it was hard for them to lose a player like Wriddhiman Saha but he on sure about his injury at present.

"Morale in the camp is very good obviously we have done very well at the back half of the tournament. We picked at the right time and gained really good momentum and different guys have been putting their hands on different occasions for us. One more big effort we are in the definitely in the final," said Holder.

"I'm not sure about his fitness, to be honest. Saha has done really well for us after coming back into the team. It's hard to lose him. We have got a replacement in the group but he is the guy who has been around for so many years and we back him to execute," he added.

SRH will now face Delhi Capitals in Qualifier 2 here on Sunday (November 8). The winner of that match will play the summit clash against Mumbai Indians. (ANI)

