Dubai [UAE], November 11 (ANI): Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma expressed elation after the team clinched their fifth Indian Premier League (IPL) title and said he could not have asked for anything more.

Mumbai Indians won the 13th edition of the tournament after defeating Delhi Capitals by five wickets in the final here on Tuesday. The franchise had earlier won the tournament in 2013, 2015, 2017, and 2019.

"I'm quite happy with how things went the whole season. We said at the start that we need the winning habit. We couldn't have asked for anything more, right on the money from ball one and we never looked back," Rohit told host broadcaster Star Sports in the post-match presentation.

During the match, Delhi Capitals opted to bat first after winning the toss. Skipper Shreyas Iyer scored unbeaten 65 runs while Rishabh Pant played a knock of 56 runs to help Delhi Capitals post a respectable total of 156 runs on the board.

Rohit played a knock of 68 runs in the match as Mumbai Indians easily chased the target with eight balls to spare. The captain also said: "I think a lot of credit goes to the people who worked behind the scenes - often they go unnoticed."

This year's IPL took place behind closed doors in the UAE due to the concerns regarding the coronavirus pandemic. Reflecting on the same, Rohit said: "Unfortunately, we couldn't have the fans at the stadium. We missed playing at the Wankhede and hopefully, we can get back there next year." (ANI)

