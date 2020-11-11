Virender Sehwag has pronounced Rohit Sharma as the best captain of the T20 format after Mumbai Indians clinched their fifth IPL title The Mumbai Indians defeated the Delhi Capitals to clinch the title and it was the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai who witnessed the mouth-watering tie between the two teams. MI won the game by five wickets and no sooner this happened, the Internet went berserk with tweets congratulating Sharma. Now, Virender Sehwag also congratulated the team on social media and labelled Sharma as the best captain of the T20 format. He praised Sharma for the captaincy and also posted a snap of the MI skipper shaking hands. Sachin Tendulkar Reacts After Mumbai Indians Win IPL for Record 5th Time (See Post).

For Delhi Capitals this was the first time that they made way into the finals of the tournament. Whereas, Mumbai Indians were seasoned campaigners and made sure to win the game. The game was comparatively a low-scoring one as Shreyas Iyer and men could only score a total of 156 runs. Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant both scored a half-century. Now, let's have a look at the tweet by Sehwag below:

Ab to aadat si hai sabko aise dhone ki. The best T 20 franchisee in the world and the best captain in the format. Deserving winners , Mumbai Indians, koi shak. Amazingly well organised tournament despite various challenges.#IPLfinal pic.twitter.com/yYkRqKtoxQ — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) November 10, 2020

This was the fifth time that the Mumbai Indians clinched the title. Last year during IPL 2019 they won against the Chennai Super Kings by a run. The fans are very happy with the MI winning the title and ever since Rohit's name has been trending on social media.

