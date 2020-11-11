Mumbai Indians registered their fifth Indian Premier League (IPL) title win after defeating Delhi Capitals in the final of season 13. Mumbai Indians already had most IPL titles in their kitty and now add one more to their already impressive list. It was a comfortable win for Mumbai Indians as Delhi Capitals failed to put up a huge total on the board. Thanks to Rohit Sharma’s impressive half-century, Mumbai Indians reached the target in the penultimate over. Mumbai Indians Beat Delhi Capitals to Clinch IPL 2020 Trophy, Register Fifth Title Win in 8 Years.

As the season came to an end, final awards ceremony saw Mumbai Indians players dominate the winners list. Apart from five awards that went Mumbai Indians way, Kings XI Punjab captain KL Rahul won two while Delhi Capitals, Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore players won one each. Selfless Suryakumar Yadav Sacrifices His Wicket for Rohit Sharma; Runs Himself Out, Twitterati All Praises for the Mumbai Indians Batsman.

Complete IPL 2020 Award Winners List

Most Valuable Player: Jofra Archer

Jofra Archer Orange Cap: KL Rahul

KL Rahul Purple Cap: Kagiso Rabada

Kagiso Rabada Power Player of the Season: Trent Boult

Trent Boult Most Sixes of the Season: Ishan Kishan

Ishan Kishan Super Striker of the Season: Kieron Pollard

Kieron Pollard Game Changer of the Season: KL Rahul

KL Rahul Fairplay Award Winners: Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians Emerging Player: Devdutt Padikkal

Devdutt Padikkal Man of the Match: Trent Boult

The IPL 2020 turned out to be one of the most entertaining editions of the tournament despite being played in front of the empty stadiums. The IPL 2021 is now likely to be held in March-April, which means Mumbai Indians will be defending yet another their title soon!

