Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 2 (ANI): Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batter Sam Billings praised his fellow teammate and all-rounder Andre Russell for his match-winning knock against Punjab Kings (PBKS).

Andre Russell's unbeaten knock of 70 from 31 balls helped KKR score 141/4 in 14.3 overs in reply to PBKS 137 to register a six-wicket victory and make a mockery of the chase here at Wankhede Stadium on Friday.

"It's pretty relaxed, he rubbed off on me nicely there tonight. I had the best seat in the house and, what a performance by the big man. I was very lucky to be stood where I stood. I feared for my life a couple of times, as we saw, but special, special [knock] for him," said Billings in a post-match press conference.

"He's shown what a world-class performer [he is], the best in the world when he goes like that. For me, it's just about holding the game there and supporting him. He was the star and I let him play his game. For me, if he was to get out, is about taking the game deep on a pitch that offered some assistance to the bowlers. It was just about that clarity - let him go and play his game, he can win a game as we saw in the space of five overs. Baz always kind of backed each individual to do that, and when you've got a world-class performer like that, you see the destruction he can cause," he added.

The batter further praised pacer Umesh Yadav, who scalped four wickets against PBKS and became the current Purple Cap holder.

"Umesh has been fantastic. At Delhi last year, myself, him and Ajinkya didn't get a game. But he's shown what a class performer he's been over the years - certainly for India and Kolkata previously. So [he is] bowling with lovely pace, swinging the ball and nipping the ball," said the batter.

"And yeah, these wickets have been assisting the frontline bowlers certainly early, but he's made the most out of it. It makes such a difference when you get wickets in the powerplay, it really does set up the game for us. And yeah that's been a fundamental part throughout all the games, certainly the ones I've watched on TV as well, early wickets have really hurt sides," he added.

KKR was struggling at 51/4 before Russell stitched a brilliant partnership with Sam Billings and took his side to the victory.

PBKS were bowled out for a modest 137 in 18.2 overs as Umesh Yadav bagged four wickets for 23 runs to earn the 'Player of the Match' award.

Punjab started off aggressively despite losing their captain Mayank Agarwal in the very first over to Umesh Yadav but Bhanuka Rajapaksa's 31-run knock-off 9 balls helped 2014 finalists reach the 50-run mark in just 4.4 overs.

The two-time champions KKR got wickets at regular intervals and did not allow any partnership to flourish.

Sunil Narine and Varun Chakaravarthy bowled eight overs among themselves and conceded only 37 runs with Chakaravarthy conceding only 14 in his four overs. (ANI)

