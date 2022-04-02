Mumbai Indians face off against Rajasthan Royals in match 09 of the ongoing Indian Premier League 2022. The clash will be played at the DY Patil Sports Stadium in Navi Mumbai on April 02, 2022 (Saturday) and has a start time of 03: 30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Meanwhile, fans searching for MI vs RR, IPL 2022 live streaming details can scroll down below. MI vs RR Preview.

Both teams had contrasting starts to their season but will be aiming for maximum points from the encounter. Record champions Mumbai Indians lost in a close encounter against Delhi Capitals while Rajasthan Royals were sensational in their dominant win over Sunrisers Hyderabad. IPL 2022 Points Table Updated With NRR.

MI vs RR Live Telecast of IPL 2022 Match 2 on Star Sports TV Channels

Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals match in IPL 2022 will be live telecast on Star Sports channels. Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster for the Indian Premier League in India. So fans can catch the live action on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD channels with Hindi commentary. Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Select, Star Sports Select 1, Star Gold and their HD substitutes will be providing live-action in English. Fans can also follow the MI vs RR clash on select regional languages on Star Sports Network.

MI vs RR Live Telecast Live Streaming Online of IPL 2022 Match 2 on Disney+ Hotstar

Those unable to watch the MI vs RR match live on television can follow the game online. Disney+Hotstar will be live streaming the Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals match online for its fans in India. Fans, however, need to subscribe to Hotstar by paying a nominal subscription fee.

