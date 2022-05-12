Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 12 (ANI): Delhi Capitals opening batter David Warner called the win over Rajasthan Royals 'important' for his team's net run rate in the race for the playoffs spot.

A 144-run stand between Mitchell Marsh (89) and David Warner (52*) helped DC register an eight-wicket win against RR here at DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday. DC ended the game in 18.1 overs, which boosted their net run rate.

"Feels good to get across the line. How good was Mitch there! Came out there and started positive. We just told him that if he can get an 80 or 90, he can games for us. Bowlers did a great job too. It was a bit two-paced, that hard length wasn't easy to hit. Some bounced a bit extra," Warner said in a post-match presentation.

"It's important (to win big) as net run rate is a big factor with many teams in the race for those spots. Everyone is in good spirits and this is a great win for us," he added.

Chasing 161, DC started off horribly as they lost the wicket of their opening batter, KS Bharat for a duck. Later, Marsh and Warner stitched a 144-run partnership and turned the tide in their side's favour.

For RR, Ravichandran Ashwin and Devdutt Padikkal starred with the bat and scored 50 and 48 runs, respectively to take their side to a total of 160/6.

With this win, DC is currently in the fifth position on the points table with 12 points. RR is in the third position with 14 points. (ANI)

