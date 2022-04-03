Pune (Maharashtra) [India], April 3 (ANI): Gujarat Titans (GT) bowler Rashid Khan believes that Lockie Ferguson and skipper Hardik Pandya's overs presented the bowling attack with base and momentum to defeat Delhi Capitals here at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium on Saturday.

Shubman Gill's 84-run knock and Lockie Ferguson's four-wicket haul guide Gujarat Titans to a 14-run win against Delhi Capitals here at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium.

Also Read | SRH vs LSG Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know About TATA IPL 2022 Match 12.

"Our fast bowlers have done well and have taken victory, which is the big thing. The wicket was not easy but the bowling done by Lockie and Hardik gave us a base and momentum to win the match," Rashid Khan told Shubman Gill in a video posted on the IPL website.

Talking about donning the vice-captain role for Gujarat Titans Rashid Khan said, "It's a different feeling when you come to a new team from the one you played for five years. Now you have to show your skills in the new team too. So far thankfully, everything is going well and we should bowl well in the next matches as well."

Also Read | CSK vs PBKS IPL 2022 Dream11 Team: Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Robin Uthappa and Other Key Players You Must Pick in Your Fantasy Playing XI.

The star of the night, Shubman Gill who played a knock of 84-run, said his batting approach against Delhi Capitals was to play good short against spinners.

"The mindset was that when we saw the wicket, it was a bit grumpy, but in the mindset, it was that good shots would be played in the beginning. So after that, as soon as we get to set, it will be a little easier for the spinners to play as there will not be so much turn on the green wicket," said Shubman Gill.

Chasing 172-run target Delhi Capitals did not get an ideal start as GT skipper Hardik Pandya dismissed Tim Seifert in the very first ball of his bowling spell. In the fourth over Lockie Ferguson was introduced into the attack and the Kiwi pacer struck twice dismissing Prithvi Shaw for 10 and Mandeep Singh for 18 to leave Delhi tottering at 34/3.

Delhi needed a partnership and captain Rishabh Pant along with Lalit Yadav did exactly that taking the team's total beyond the 50-run mark in the seventh over. Pant-Yadav pair struck a fifty run partnership in just 34 balls. The 61-run partnership was broken as Lalit Yadav was run out for 25 to leave Delhi at 95/4.

Rovman Powell joined his captain and Pant batted aggressively to take Delhi's total beyond the triple-figure mark. Ferguson got his third wicket of the match getting the prized scalp of Pant for 43 from 29 balls. In the same over Ferguson got his fourth wicket dismissing all-rounder Axar Patel for 8 caught behind by keeper Matthew Wade to leave Delhi in trouble at 126/6.

Delhi managed to score 157/9 in 20 overs falling short by 14 runs as Hardik Pandya led side Gujarat Titans registered their second win in two matches of the season. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)