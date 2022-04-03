Lucknow Super Giants will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in match 12 of the Indian Premier League 2022. The LSG vs SRH clash in IPL 2022 will be played at the DY Patil Sports Stadium in Navi Mumbai on April 04, 2022 (Monday) as the teams aim for a win. So ahead of the IPL 2022 clash, we bring you the LSG vs SRH likely playing XIs and other things you need to know. IPL 2022 Points Table Updated With NRR.

Both teams are coming into this game on the back of contrasting results but will be aiming for maximum points. Lucknow Super Giants registered their first win in IPL with a brilliant chase against defending champions Chennai Super Kings. Meanwhile, SRH were outclassed in their season opener and will be hoping to get to winning ways for the season.

LSG vs SRH Head-to-Head Record

This will be the first-ever meeting between the two teams at the Indian Premier League. Both sides are aiming to register maximum points and will be hoping to get the better of the other.

LSG vs SRH, IPL 2022 Match 12 Key Players

Krunal Pandya and KL Rahul will be the key players for LSG while Kane Williamson and Umran Malik will have a huge role to play for SRH

LSG vs SRH, IPL 2022 Match 12 Mini Battles

In the LSG vs SRH game, KL Rahul vs Umran Malik will be an interesting battle to watch apart from Nicholas Pooran vs Krunal Pandya.

LSG vs SRH, IPL 2022 Match 12 Venue and Match Timing

Lucknow Super Giants vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (LSG vs SRH) match in IPL 2022 will be played at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on April 04, 2022 (Monday). The game is scheduled to begin at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Toss will be held at 07:00 pm.

LSG vs SRH, IPL 2022 Match 12 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online

Fans can live telecast the Lucknow Super Giants vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match live on Star Sports channels. The LSG vs SRH match in IPL 2022 will be live telecast on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD, Star Sports Select 1/HD, Star Gold/Gold HD Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada and Star Sports 1 Bangla channels on television. Fans looking for how to watch the LSG vs SRH live streaming online can watch the match live on the Disney+ Hotstar app as well as on the website. Fans watching the live streaming online on Disney+ Hotstar will have to pay a nominal fee and subscribe to catch the live-action.

LSG vs SRH, IPL 2022 Match 12 Likely Playing XIs

LSG Likely Playing XI: KL Rahul (C), Quinton de Kock (WK), Manish Pandey, Evin Lewis, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Andrew Tye, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Dushmantha Chameera.

SRH Likely Playing 11: Kane Williamson (C), Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Nicholas Pooran (WK), Aiden Markram, Abdul Samad, Romario Shepherd, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umaran Malik.

